Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

America’s glass ceiling remains − here are some of the reasons why a woman may have once again lost the presidency

By Farida Jalalzai, Professor of Political Science; Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, Virginia Tech
While other countries have had female leaders in office, these women tend to have family connections or hold roles that are less powerful than that of the US president.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
