Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Government Removes Elected Opposition Mayors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protest against the arrest and removal from office of Ahmet Özer, elected mayor of Esenyurt from Türkiye's main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). October 31, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Khalil Hamra (Istanbul, November 7, 2024) – The Erdoğan government’s decision in recent days to remove from office four democratically elected mayors and dissolve municipal councils is a significant blow to Türkiye’s democratic credentials and violates the rights of over half a million voters, Human Rights Watch said today. The mayors in four constituencies,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anti-immigrant politics is fueling hate toward South Asian people in Canada
~ Why the ‘housing first’ approach has struggled to fulfil its promise of ending homelessness
~ Iran’s currency was already tumbling − and then news of Trump’s victory broke
~ America’s glass ceiling remains − here are some of the reasons why a woman may have once again lost the presidency
~ What can sport fans do if their team, or league, is being sportswashed?
~ Bogotá Global Meeting Should Commit to Ending Sexual Violence in Schools
~ Brazil: What is next after the conviction of Marielle Franco's killers?
~ The NZ Super Fund has Israeli investments worth $35 million – could it divest?
~ Climate crisis: what Trump can (and can’t) do
~ What does Donald Trump’s win mean for his brand of populist authoritarianism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter