Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Mali Law Disastrous for LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Mali’s Transitional National Council passed a law on October 31 that makes homosexuality a criminal offense. The new legislation will intensify risks of stigma, discrimination, and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people throughout the country. Click to expand Image The monument of peace in Bamako, Mali, September 2024. © 2024 Private The human rights record of Mali, under military rule since 2021, has significantly deteriorated since January, amidst a government crackdown on the political opposition, media, and dissent, and worsening fighting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
