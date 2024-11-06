Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather has already cost vulnerable island nations $141 billion – or about $2,000 per person

By Emily Wilkinson, Principal Research Fellow, ODI
Ilan Noy, Chair in the Economics of Disasters and Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Matt Bishop, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, University of Sheffield
Vikrant Panwar, Senior Climate and Disaster Risk Finance Specialist, ODI
Two years ago, when the curtain fell on the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, developing nations on the frontline of climate change had something meaningful to celebrate.

The creation of a new fund for responding to loss and damage was agreed after a hard-fought diplomatic effort, spearheaded by a group of small island developing states (sometimes known as the Sids). The fund would provide much needed support for climate-vulnerable nations faced with a spiralling human and financial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Shortfalls in migrant workers’ insurance scheme highlight need for major reforms on eve of ILO labour complaint
~ The role gender played in Donald Trump’s victory and his renewed efforts to remake America
~ Pregnant teens: girls in South Africa need focused, supportive healthcare and more information about safe sex
~ Botswana’s new president: who is Duma Boko and what does he stand for?
~ The Diplomat season two explores the US-UK special relationship – and couldn’t be more timely
~ Outlaws: Fashion Renegades of 80s London celebrates the optimism, hedonism and style of the new romantics
~ Struggling with relationships? You may be too materialistic
~ Making farming better for bees: can we breed crops that produce more nectar and pollen?
~ Eight reasons why ADHD diagnoses are increasing
~ What to know about ‘Red Ellen’, the radical MP whose portrait is now hanging at 11 Downing Street
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter