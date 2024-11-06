Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Botswana’s new president: who is Duma Boko and what does he stand for?

By David Sebudubudu, Professor, University of Botswana
The electoral defeat delivered to the Botswana Democratic Party led by Mokgweetsi Masisi was met with incredulity in neighbouring states. Not many expected the party that had run the country comfortably since independence in 1966 to be so roundly defeated in national elections on 30 October 2024. Of the 61 seats in the national assembly, the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition won 36 seats, the Botswana Congress Party 15. The Botswana Patriotic Front won five seats, the Botswana Democratic Party four, and an independent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

