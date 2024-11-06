Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Diplomat season two explores the US-UK special relationship – and couldn’t be more timely

By Sam Edwards, Reader in Modern Political History, Loughborough University
Netflix’s popular political drama The Diplomat is back for a second season. It follows US ambassador to Britain Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as she attempts to unravel a conspiracy at the very heart of the British government. In doing so, The Diplomat once again has plenty to say about the US-UK “special relationship”.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
