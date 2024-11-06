Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thirty-five years since the wall fell, Berlin is divided – over what to do with crumbling communist buildings

By Katrin Schreiter, Senior Lecturer in German and History, King's College London
Some relics of the GDR have been torn down, while others are being robbed of their historical meaning through gentrification.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
