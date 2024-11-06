Booker prize 2024: the six shortlisted books reviewed by our experts
By Manjeet Ridon, Associate Dean International, Faculty of Arts, Design & Humanities, De Montfort University
Debra Benita Shaw, Debra Benita Shaw is Reader in Cultural Theory in the School of Architecture and Visual Arts, University of East London
Diana Wallace, Professor of English LIterature, University of South Wales
Emily Zobel Marshall, Reader in Postcolonial Literature, Leeds Beckett University
Inés Gregori Labarta, Lecturer in Creative Writing, Lancaster University
Sarah Trott, Senior Lecturer in American Studies and History, York St John University
From a longlist of 13, six novels have been shortlisted for the 2024 Booker prize. Our academics review the finalists.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 6, 2024