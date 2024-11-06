Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alexithymia: why some people find it so hard to identify emotions, and how this affects them

By Rebecca Ellis, Assistant researcher in Public Health, Swansea University
Alexithymia is a term you may not have heard before. But it describes something many people experience: difficulties in identifying, distinguishing and expressing emotions. It affects how people engage with their emotions at work, in relationships and even within themselves. It may also change how a person analyses their surroundings and how they interact with the world.

It’s not easy to tell if someone you know has alexithymia.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
