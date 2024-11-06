Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Second Trump Term a Threat to Rights in US, World

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Republican President-elect Donald Trump after speaking at a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 5, 2024. (C) 2024  © 2024 Carlos Osorio/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – Donald Trump’s second term as United States president poses a grave threat to human rights in the United States and the world, Human Rights Watch said today. These concerns reflect Trump’s rights-abusing record during his first term, his embrace of white supremacist supporters and ideology, the extreme antidemocratic and anti-rights policies proposed by…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Jamaica, a ‘Beryl’ous period without piped water
~ Donald Trump wins US election – what the experts say
~ Trump has vowed to be a ‘dictator’ on day one. With this day now coming, what exactly will he do?
~ Americans have voted for Donald Trump to become president again, and the economy is the biggest reason
~ How the Trump presidency might change the global economy
~ Conservative leadership contest: what we know about how MPs voted in race between Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick
~ How Donald Trump won back the keys to the White House
~ Thirty-five years since the wall fell, Berlin is divided – over what to do with crumbling communist buildings
~ Booker prize 2024: the six shortlisted books reviewed by our experts
~ Donald Trump wins election, renewing his efforts to remake America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter