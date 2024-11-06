Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiatafane

By Amnesty International
The Malian authorities must carry out an effective and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least eight civilians following drone strikes that targeted a market on a busy day in Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiatafane last month. This strike should be […] The post Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiatafane appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
