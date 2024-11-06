Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To the loser go the spoils? Hats off to the politicians who accept defeat — despite Trump’s precedent

By Stewart Prest, Lecturer, Political Science, University of British Columbia
In Canada, the recent provincial election in British Columbia shows just how important it is for losing politicians to accept defeat. regardless of the example set by Donald Trump.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
