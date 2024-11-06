US election: Trump declares victory – ‘There’s never been anything like this’
By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Rachael Jolley, International Affairs Editor
Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
This is a rolling guide to articles and audio published by The Conversation in the aftermath of the US presidential election, with some explainers about the process. This page is updated from the top, so older references are moved down the page.
The United States has made its choice. At just before 8am GMT (3am Florida time) Donald Trump took to the stage at the West Palm Beach…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 6, 2024