Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bridget McKenzie admits to 16 undeclared upgrades, including on personal New Zealand flights

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition transport spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie has admitted to receiving sixteen undisclosed upgrades, including on five personal flights to or from New Zealand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: End the month-long arbitrary detention of thousands in Amhara Region
~ US election: Trump declares victory – ‘There’s never been anything like this’
~ Trump regains US presidency – how the election played out
~ Mauritius’ social media shutdown: a worrying sign that civil rights are slipping
~ The fake election bomb threats caused chaos online. It’s a perfect breeding ground for conspiracies
~ Food security in Africa: managing water will be vital in a rapidly growing region
~ Nigeria at COP29: Five items to put on the climate agenda
~ What Trump’s victory means for Ukraine, the Middle East, China and the rest of the world
~ Trump has vowed to be a ‘dictator’ on day one. What exactly will he do?
~ Mozambique: End violent post-election crackdown ahead of 7 November Maputo march
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter