Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: Trump is threatening to turn back the tide on America’s environmental laws and reverse climate progress

By Stephen Lezak, Programme Manager at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
Barbara Haya, Senior Fellow at the Center for Environmental Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley
The Cuyahoga River, which runs through downtown Cleveland, Ohio, used to catch fire every decade or so. It started in the 1860s, when the river became choked with industrial waste, and the conflagrations continued all the way until the 1960s – the same decade that Americans got serious about environmental protection.

People in the US now take for granted their clean water, clean air, and healthy forests. And when those are jeopardised,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
