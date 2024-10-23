Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Carolina is not really a red or blue state − and that makes political predictions much more difficult

By Christopher A. Cooper, Professor of Political Science & Public Affairs, Western Carolina University
Donald Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, but that doesn’t mean he can win again in 2024. Such is the nature of elections in a purple state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Liam Payne: the death of a favourite celebrity can be painful – but collective grief can help
~ How different people around the world understand democracy – and why it matters
~ How advertising jingles influence our buying choices (and why we can still sing them decades later)
~ Quality of life continues to slide in South Africa’s key economic province, Gauteng – new survey
~ Nationality shapes who we view as workplace leaders
~ The effects of binge drinking on teenagers’ brain development
~ As more Americans go ‘no contact’ with their parents, they live out a dilemma at the heart of Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’
~ How beef became a marker of American identity
~ Americans use the Book of Revelation to talk about immigration – and always have
~ Halloween candy binges can overload your gut microbiome – a gut doctor explains how to minimize spooking your helpful bacteria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter