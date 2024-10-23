Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With northern Gaza desperate and hungry, Israel’s actions are shaking the world order to its core

By Tristan Dunning, Sessional Academic, School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Martin Kear, Sessional Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Shannon Brincat, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of the Sunshine Coast
While the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could have provided an off-ramp for the conflict in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing vows of “total victory” make this seem unlikely.

The concept of “total victory”, however, is extremely problematic. Every time Israel declares an area cleared of Hamas and then…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
