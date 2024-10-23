Tolerance.ca
Cuba: Amnesty International designates four persons as prisoners of conscience in the midst of a new wave of state repression

By Amnesty International
In a context of systematic human rights violations, a completely restricted civic space and the criminalization of any form of dissent, Amnesty International today declared political dissident Félix Navarro, independent journalist and Dama de Blanco Sayli Navarro, 11J protester Roberto Pérez Fonseca and activist Luis Robles as prisoners of conscience. “These designations are a recognition […] The post Cuba: Amnesty International designates four persons as prisoners of conscience in the midst of a new wave of state repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
