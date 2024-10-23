Tolerance.ca
Oman: New Social Security Law Step in the Right Direction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Mutrah Souq in Muscat, Oman, November 7, 2022. © 2022 Ahmed Abd Alkawey/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – Oman has a new social protection law that paves the way for a universal social security system, Human Rights Watch said today. If effectively and fairly implemented, this law could realize socioeconomic rights of Omani nationals and residents, including migrant workers, who are facing events that substantially affect their income.The new system includes a monthly universal, rather than means-tested, child benefit to every family per child,…


