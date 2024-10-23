Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Let’s tax carbon: Ross Garnaut on why the time is right for a second shot at carbon pricing

By Ross Garnaut, Professorial Research Fellow in Economics, The University of Melbourne
Australia now has a government and parliament wanting timely transition to net zero. We have a government and parliament wanting to build Australia as the renewable energy superpower of the zero-carbon world economy. For the time being, we have favourable international settings for using our opportunity.

The government of Australia has embraced this superpower narrative, taken some big steps towards supporting its emergence, and articulated sound principles for guiding further policy development.

But Australians in business and the community wanting to make large efforts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Criminalization shrinks online civic space for LGBTQ people – report
~ Andrew Garfield and Elmo are going viral with their moving chat. Celebrities can help us talk about grief
~ New research shows problematic community attitudes allow child sexual abuse to continue
~ Should a big tech tax fund news? A new report reopens debate on platforms and media
~ Israel’s actions in Gaza, backed by the US, are shaking the world order to its core
~ New Prada-designed spacesuit is a small step for astronaut style, but could be a giant leap for sustainable fashion
~ LNP lead reduced as Queensland election approaches; US election remains very close
~ Bangladesh: Arrest Warrant for Sheikh Hasina
~ Is conservatism really on the rise in Canada? Blaine Higgs’ big loss in New Brunswick suggests not
~ Scurvy is largely a historical disease but there are signs it’s making a comeback
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter