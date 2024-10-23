Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Arrest Warrant for Sheikh Hasina

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the media in Mirpur after the anti-quota protests. © 2024 Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – With arrest warrants out for the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the interim Bangladesh government should amend the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act to ensure a fair and impartial judicial process, Human Rights Watch said in a letter on October 21, 2024, to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.On October 17, the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal issued…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Criminalization shrinks online civic space for LGBTQ people – report
~ Let’s tax carbon: Ross Garnaut on why the time is right for a second shot at carbon pricing
~ Andrew Garfield and Elmo are going viral with their moving chat. Celebrities can help us talk about grief
~ New research shows problematic community attitudes allow child sexual abuse to continue
~ Should a big tech tax fund news? A new report reopens debate on platforms and media
~ Israel’s actions in Gaza, backed by the US, are shaking the world order to its core
~ New Prada-designed spacesuit is a small step for astronaut style, but could be a giant leap for sustainable fashion
~ LNP lead reduced as Queensland election approaches; US election remains very close
~ Is conservatism really on the rise in Canada? Blaine Higgs’ big loss in New Brunswick suggests not
~ Scurvy is largely a historical disease but there are signs it’s making a comeback
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter