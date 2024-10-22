Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of Amazigh novels in Algeria: Between struggle and official recognition

By Walid El Houri
Algerian novelists celebrate their mother tongue through Amazigh writing, which evolved from a tool of resistance into a rich literary language witnessing growth and widespread appreciation since its official recognition.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN renews call to protect civilians, as deadly Israeli strike hits close to key Beirut hospital
~ The best government money can buy? How New Zealanders feel about political party funding
~ What are you really eating? 1 in 5 seafood products in our study were mislabelled
~ ‘Nobody Wants This’ amps laughs about intermarriage in Judaism but intended humour hurts
~ The whip-poor-will has been an omen of death for centuries − what happened to this iconic bird of American horror?
~ Victorian ghost photographs amused viewers with spooky thrills
~ Civilian support for military coups isn’t a bug – it’s a feature
~ On Ukraine, candidate Trump touts his role as dealmaker while Harris sticks with unwavering support
~ Don’t panic reading ‘electoral process porn’: There are plenty of safeguards to make sure voters’ wishes are respected
~ Nebraska Democrats hope Omaha will be a ‘blue dot’ on the state’s red electoral map − and their lawn sign is a vibe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter