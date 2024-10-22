Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: UK Court Accepts Case About Saudi Spyware Use

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A message is typed on a smartphone, July 2022.  © 2022 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – The United Kingdom High Court issued an order on October 11, 2024, granting permission to a Saudi human rights defender who lives in the UK to bring a case that accuses the government of Saudi Arabia of using spyware against him, Human Rights Watch said today. Yahya Assiri, a prominent Saudi human rights defender, says that Saudi authorities targeted him with spyware between 2018 and 2020. The High Court order allows Assiri to bring…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
