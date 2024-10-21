Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4,300 tonnes of space junk and rising: another satellite breakup adds to orbital debris woes

By Sara Webb, Lecturer, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
Christopher Fluke, Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Tallulah Waterson, PhD Student at the Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
The Intelsat 33e communications satellite unexpectedly broke up in orbit, creating at least 20 fragments. How do we track the growing amounts of orbital debris?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
