Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it possible to have a fair jury trial anymore?

By Arlie Loughnan, Professor of Criminal Law, University of Sydney
In the age of social media and evolving expert evidence, judge-only trials have become more popular. But there are simple things that can be done to improve and safeguard trials by jury.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
