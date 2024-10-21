Tolerance.ca
Include Girls’ Voices in Making of Maternal Health Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young woman in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya.  © 2017 Sipa via AP Images Girls in Africa face significant challenges ensuring that they enjoy the highest attainable standard of their sexual and reproductive health. They experience barriers to accessing relevant sexual health education as well as adequate maternal healthcare during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. Following the conclusion of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC)’s 44th Ordinary Session on October 12, and as the conversation around maternal…


© Human Rights Watch
