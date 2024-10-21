Tracking vampire worms with machine learning − using AI to diagnose schistosomiasis before the parasites causing it hatch in your blood
By Trirupa Chakraborty, Ph.D. Candidate in Integrative Systems Biology, University of Pittsburgh
Aniruddh Sarkar, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Jishnu Das, Assistant Professor of Immunology and Computational & Systems Biology, University of Pittsburgh
Schistosomiasis is a neglected tropical disease that triggers specific immune responses in the body. Identifying those hidden immune signatures can help improve detection and treatment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 21, 2024