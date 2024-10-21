Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers at Carrefour sites exploited, cheated and forced to live in squalor

By Amnesty International
Migrant workers contracted to sites in Saudi Arabia franchised by French retail giant Carrefour were deceived by recruitment agents, made to work excessive hours, denied days off and cheated of their earnings, said Amnesty International. In the new report, “I would fear going to work”: Labour exploitation at Carrefour sites in Saudi Arabia, the human […] The post Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers at Carrefour sites exploited, cheated and forced to live in squalor appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
