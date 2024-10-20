What are executive function delays? Research shows they’re similar in ADHD and autism
By Adam Guastella, Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Michael Crouch Chair in Child and Youth Mental Health, University of Sydney
Kelsie Boulton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Autism Clinic for Translational Research, University of Sydney
Executive function delays affect skills such as as paying attention, switching attention, controlling impulses and problem-solving. They’re common in a range of conditions but are treated as separate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 20, 2024