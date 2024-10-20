Genome sequencing developed to trace COVID is now protecting babies in intensive care from infectious diseases
By Rhys Thomas White, Scientist, Genomics and Bioinformatics, ESR
David Winter, Science Leader, Genomics and Bioinformatics, ESR
Suzanne Manning, Technical Lead, Social Systems, ESR
Infectious disease control in neonatal units is often reactive, only after several babies fall ill at the same time. Proactive genome sequencing provides an early-warning system to prevent outbreaks.
- Sunday, October 20, 2024