Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Walk or run in the rain? A physics-based approached to staying dry (or at least drier)

By Jacques Treiner, Physicien théoricien, Université Paris Cité
You have certainly experienced this situation before. Let’s approach the problem from a physics perspective and try to calculate the amount of water that will fall on you based on your speed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazilians raise debate on reducing working hours through the ‘VAT movement’
~ Yoruba vs Igbo: how a 1977 football cup caused ethnic tensions to boil over in Nigeria
~ Labor retains office at ACT election; US presidential election remains on a knife’s edge
~ Indonesia’s new president, Prabowo Subianto, finds democracy ‘very tiring’. Are darker days ahead for the country?
~ Photo essay: From royal patronage to modern artisans, Udaipur, India's rich leather legacy
~ Kenya’s female freedom fighters were the silent heroes of the anti-colonial movement - here are some of their stories
~ Philippines: Adopt Police Reforms, Accountability Measures
~ Thailand: Rohingya Found Dead During Escape from Myanmar
~ Starlink resists making changes in identifying users in Brazil's Amazon region
~ Freedom of expression also under fire in Gaza war, rights expert says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter