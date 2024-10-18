Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting carbon capture right will be hard – but that doesn’t make it optional

By Myles Allen, Professor of Geosystem Science, Director of Oxford Net Zero, University of Oxford
The UK government has given the go-ahead to carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) schemes worth £22 billion (US$28.6 billion). Critics are insisting that this technology – which involves capturing carbon as it is emitted or taking it back out of the atmosphere, then pumping it into rocks deep underground – is unsafe, unprovenThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Freedom of expression also under fire in Gaza war, rights expert says
~ The poetic violence of Han Kang’s Nobel Prize-winning literature – what you should read, watch and do this week
~ My Fair Lady turns 60: a linguist on how the film has held up
~ How your online world could change if big tech companies like Google are forced to break up
~ Liam Payne: journalistic ethics are often ignored when celebrities die
~ Antifungal resistance is not getting nearly as much attention as antibiotic resistance – yet the risks to global health are just as serious
~ If your child is watching TV and playing online games, you should do it with them – here’s why
~ Palestine: International law obliges Israel to end occupation, says rights panel
~ Zambia: Authorities must immediately release arrested journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo
~ Thailand: Authorities must urgently enforce arrest warrants for Tak Bai suspects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter