Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Authorities must immediately release arrested journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of Zambian journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo in Lusaka, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said:  “Zambian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo and stop targeting him simply for doing his job.   “Journalism is not a crime. In fact, Zambia’s Constitution guarantees the […] The post Zambia: Authorities must immediately release arrested journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
