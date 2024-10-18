Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Authorities must urgently enforce arrest warrants for Tak Bai suspects

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the 25 October expiry of the statute of limitations in a case in which 85 people died during and after protests in the Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province, Thailand in October 2004, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “The Thai authorities must take urgent action – before it is too late […] The post Thailand: Authorities must urgently enforce arrest warrants for Tak Bai suspects appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Palestine: International law obliges Israel to end occupation, says rights panel
~ Zambia: Authorities must immediately release arrested journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo
~ Climate change and health – what’s the connection?
~ What the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could mean for the Middle East – expert Q&A
~ Rivals: the highs and lows of adapting a 1980s ‘bonkbuster’ for a 21st-century TV audience
~ New Chapter in Kremlin’s Harmful 'Traditional Values' Crusade
~ In Azerbaijan, owning and operating drones is no easy feat
~ How not to dethrone an authoritarian leader: The case of Turkey’s Erdoğan
~ Mozambique: Stop shooting at peaceful political rallies amid disputed election results
~ Iran: Young man arrested as a child scheduled to be executed within days
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter