New Chapter in Kremlin’s Harmful 'Traditional Values' Crusade

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A session of the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2024. © 2024 State Duma Press Service via AP Photo This week, in a move that will further limit reproductive freedoms, infringe on women's rights, and stifle free expression, Russia’s State Duma passed its first vote on draft legislation purporting to ban “propaganda” about so-called child-free lifestyles. The ban would extend to mass media, advertisement, publishing, film, and the internet.The ruling United Russia party proposed the bill, saying it will protect “traditional” and “family…


© Human Rights Watch -
