Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Young man arrested as a child scheduled to be executed within days

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities must stop the imminent scheduled execution of Mohammad Reza Azizi, a 21-year-old man, who was a 17-year-old child at the time of offence. Amnesty International has learned that the Iranian authorities plan to carry out his execution on Monday, 21 October 2024 in Shiraz, Fars province. His death sentence and planned execution contravene international law […] The post Iran: Young man arrested as a child scheduled to be executed within days appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
