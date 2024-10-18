Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death is a defining moment, but it will not end the war

By Ian Parmeter, Research scholar, Middle East studies, Australian National University
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing pressure on multiple fronts, but he likely continue the war to appease the right-wing members of his cabinet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can NZ’s supply chain build enough resilience and sustainability to survive the next global crisis?
~ Do IUDs cause breast cancer? Here’s what the evidence says
~ When does the love of the game outweigh the cost? ABC’s Plum brings rugby league’s concussion crisis to the fore
~ A giant biotechnology company might be about to go bust. What will happen to the millions of people’s DNA it holds?
~ Could a recent ruling change the game for scam victims? Here’s why the banks will be watching closely
~ A sister’s last hope to save her brother from addiction – David Vincent Smith’s He Ain’t Heavy is a triumphant debut
~ How did public service leaders talk to staff about Robodebt? What they said – or didn’t – is revealing
~ China: Free Unjustly Convicted Uyghur Filmmaker
~ World News in Brief: Famine in Sudan, 400,000 now in Syria from Lebanon, women in the military, olive farmers in Palestine
~ Guatemala: Internacional organizations demand due process guarantees at key hearing for Jose Rubén Zamora’s release
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter