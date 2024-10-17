Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Internacional organizations demand due process guarantees at key hearing for Jose Rubén Zamora’s release

By Amnesty International
19 international civil society organisations demand due process at the review of journalist Jose Rubén Zamora’s detention due on Friday 18 October 2024. A Guatemala City court will consider the request for revision of pre-trial detention order issued against journalist Zamora. He has been unjustly imprisoned since 29 July 2022. We, the undersigned organisations, express […] The post Guatemala: Internacional organizations demand due process guarantees at key hearing for Jose Rubén Zamora’s release appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Famine in Sudan, 400,000 now in Syria from Lebanon, women in the military, olive farmers in Palestine
~ Why are some Australian students having to pay to do PE at public schools?
~ Cheap grog, new drunkenness offence and mandatory rehab: why 9 experts think proposed NT alcohol reforms would be a disaster
~ LNP is set for an easy win in Queensland, but its first term may pose a much greater challenge
~ Friday essay: crimes, redemption and rebellion – the truths told in 65,000 years of Australian art are essential for national healing
~ A decade after the US version ended, Australia remakes The Office. It’s not new, but it’s funny
~ Tech can help kids connect with nature and go outdoors – here are tips to make it work
~ ‘The waters become corrupt, the air infected’: here’s how Ancient Greeks and Romans grappled with environmental damage
~ Preventing falls: Google Street View offers a quick way to assess risks for older New Zealanders
~ B.C. election: Debate over the rights of gender-diverse youth continues as their school safety declines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter