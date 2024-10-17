Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marshall Islands demands justice for US nuclear testing in the Pacific

By Mong Palatino
From 1946–1958, the US military dropped an estimated 318 explosive devices into the Pacific. This destroyed the environment and caused countless health issues for pacific islanders.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt-Ethiopia hostilities are playing out in the Horn – the risk of new proxy wars is high
~ US Immigration Agency Contract with Spyware Company Poses Risk to Rights
~ How can Australia make housing affordable for essential workers? Here are 4 key lessons from overseas
~ Loss of an idol: response to Liam Payne’s death highlights the power of childhood and music
~ Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through southern Australia. But what makes a thunderstorm ‘severe’?
~ 100 Days Later, Guinean Opponents Still Disappeared
~ Ethiopia: Fighting, Abuses Putting Sudanese Refugees at Risk
~ With reports Kamala Harris might join Joe Rogan for a chat, the US election is showing the power of podcasting
~ Thou Shalt Not Steal: new Stan series is a perversely funny road trip through Central Australia
~ Victorian students will get ‘anti-Tate’ lessons – but much more is needed to tackle gendered violence in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter