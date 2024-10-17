Victorian students will get ‘anti-Tate’ lessons – but much more is needed to tackle gendered violence in schools
By Stephanie Wescott, Lecturer in Humanities and Social Sciences, Monash University
Alexandra Phelan, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
Naomi Pfitzner, Lead Researcher with the Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre and Lecturer in Criminology Monash University, Monash University
Sarah McCook, Research Fellow, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre, Monash University
Steven Roberts, Professor of Education and Social Justice, Monash University
Victoria has announced new teaching resources to tackle the influence of “manosphere” figures among students. But we still don’t have a clear picture of sexism and harassment in our schools.
