Human Rights Observatory

Pokies? Lotto? Sports betting? Which forms of problem gambling affect Australians the most?

By Alex Russell, Principal Research Fellow, CQUniversity Australia
Matthew Browne, Senior Lecturer in Statistics, CQUniversity Australia
Matthew Rockloff, Head, Experimental Gambling Research Lab, CQUniversity Australia
Gambling, especially sports and race betting, is a hot political issue at the moment.

This is largely due to the recommendations from a 2023 report from a nonpartisan federal government committee, chaired by the late Peta Murphy, called You Win Some, You Lose More.

This report recommendedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
