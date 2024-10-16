Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand’s Election to UN Rights Council Raises Expectations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thailand's minister of foreign affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, delivers a statement at the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, September 24, 2024 © 2024 Matt Hunt/NurPhoto via AP Photo Thailand’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council last week is sure to generate high expectations in the country.Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should respond by taking concrete steps toward realizing her pledge that the government will commit to “promoting and protecting human rights in the country and working closely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP16: States must reinforce human rights protections in Global Biodiversity Framework
~ Social investment is back – and so are the risks of using data to target disadvantage
~ How the invasive spiny water flea spread across Canada, and what we can do about it
~ Myriad ecstasies: Gillian Anderson explores women’s hidden sexual fantasies
~ Pokies? Lotto? Sports betting? Which forms of problem gambling affect Australians the most?
~ Why do humans have near-equal numbers of male and female babies, unlike many other animals? A new genetic study looks for clues
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter