Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homecoming of a trailblazer: Sagorika's journey as a women's football star in Bangladesh

By Rezwan
Sagorika's outstanding performance throughout the SAFF Under-19 football tournament not only helped Bangladesh secure joint championship status but also marked her triumphant return home after six years.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals
~ Ocean eddy currents funnel extreme heat and cold to the life-filled depths
~ More than 20% of Earth’s plant species are found only on islands – and time is running out to save them
~ ‘Nature markets’ may help preserve biodiversity – but they risk repeating colonial patterns of Indigenous exploitation
~ A new book reveals much of Trump’s success is based on a myth he is a self-made billionaire
~ Why do I have hay fever? I didn’t have it as a child
~ New research shows most space rocks crashing into Earth come from a single source
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter