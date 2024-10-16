Tolerance.ca
Poland: Plans to suspend the right to seek asylum ‘flagrantly unlawful’

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Polish government’s new migration strategy which cites the threat of Russia and Belarus using migration to ‘destabilize the country’ and proposes temporary suspension of the right to seek asylum, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake said: “Suspending the right to seek asylum is flagrantly unlawful and Prime Minister Tusk […] The post Poland: Plans to suspend the right to seek asylum ‘flagrantly unlawful’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
