Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique’s 2024 elections: 9 major challenges that will face the next president

By David Matsinhe, Losophone Research Specialist/Adjunct Professor in African Studies, Carleton University
The incoming president of Mozambique faces an array of interconnected problems deeply rooted in historical, socioeconomic and political dynamics. He must balance meeting immediate needs with long-term structural change.

The 9 October 2024 general election was Mozambique’s seventh since multiparty elections were introduced in 1994. The results are expected to be announced within two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poland: Plans to suspend the right to seek asylum ‘flagrantly unlawful’
~ What is Temporary Protected Status? A global migration expert explains why the US offers some foreign nationals temporary protection
~ Gangs’stories : A glimpse of hard lives around the world
~ Elite corruption has the power to ignite mass protests in Nigeria – why police corruption doesn’t
~ Nuer people have a sacred connection to birds – it can guide conservation in Ethiopia and South Sudan
~ What causes burnout at work, and how can we prevent it?
~ Award-winning bullfighting documentary likely to anger aficionados and abolitionists alike
~ Three ways the upcoming UN biodiversity summit could make a difference
~ Assisted dying bill enters parliament – how likely is it to become law?
~ Israel-Iran and the nine stages of how conflicts can escalate and get out of control
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter