Human Rights Observatory

Nuer people have a sacred connection to birds – it can guide conservation in Ethiopia and South Sudan

By Abebayehu Aticho, PhD student, researcher and conservationist, Jimma University
Abebe Beyene, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Health Science and Technology, Jimma University
Andrew Gosler, Professor of Ethno-ornithology, University of Oxford
Desalegn Chala, Researcher, Natural History Museum, University of Oslo
Nils Christian Stenseth, Professor and Chair, Centre for Ecological and Evolutionary Synthesis (CEES), University of Oslo
Shimelis Aynalem Zelelew, Associate Professor of Ecological and Systematic Zoology, Bahir Dar University
Birds play a wide range of unique cultural roles for the Nuer people, who have three interchangeable names for them.The Conversation


