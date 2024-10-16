Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways AI can be used and abused in the 2024 election, from deepfakes to foreign interference

By Barbara A. Trish, Professor of Political Science, Grinnell College
The American public is on alert about artificial intelligence and the 2024 election.

A September 2024 poll by the Pew Research Center found that well over half of Americans worry that artificial intelligence – or AI, computer technology mimicking the processes and products of human intelligence – will be used to generate and spread false and misleading information in the campaign.

My…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High-potency cannabis use leaves a distinct mark on DNA – new research
~ Pobol y Cwm: BBC’s longest running TV soap celebrates 50 years on air
~ Vive L’impressionnisme! at the Van Gogh Museum: a compelling, eco-conscious celebration of impressionism
~ Threads: the harrowing 1984 BBC docudrama is back on our screens – scary but appropriate viewing for our uncertain times
~ In despair about Earth’s future? Look for green shoots
~ Autocratic nations are reaching across borders to silence critics – and so far nothing seems to stop them
~ Prison education is vital – but it is neglected and failing
~ The ‘bully cats’ bred to resemble American bully dogs and how fashion is creating mutant pet breeds
~ Presidential elections provide opportunities to teach about power, proportions and percentages
~ Coastal cities have a hidden vulnerability to storm-surge and tidal flooding − entirely caused by humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter