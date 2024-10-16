Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bouncing between war-torn countries: Displacement in Lebanon and Syria highlights cyclical nature of cross-border refuge

By Jasmin Lilian Diab, Assistant Professor of Migration Studies; Director of the Institute for Migration Studies, Lebanese American University
More than 1 million people in Lebanon have fled their homes since a major Israel military operation began in September. For many, it isn’t the first time they have been uprooted.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High-potency cannabis use leaves a distinct mark on DNA – new research
~ Pobol y Cwm: BBC’s longest running TV soap celebrates 50 years on air
~ Vive L’impressionnisme! at the Van Gogh Museum: a compelling, eco-conscious celebration of impressionism
~ Threads: the harrowing 1984 BBC docudrama is back on our screens – scary but appropriate viewing for our uncertain times
~ In despair about Earth’s future? Look for green shoots
~ Autocratic nations are reaching across borders to silence critics – and so far nothing seems to stop them
~ Prison education is vital – but it is neglected and failing
~ The ‘bully cats’ bred to resemble American bully dogs and how fashion is creating mutant pet breeds
~ Presidential elections provide opportunities to teach about power, proportions and percentages
~ Coastal cities have a hidden vulnerability to storm-surge and tidal flooding − entirely caused by humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter