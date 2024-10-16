Tolerance.ca
Black Myth: Wukong – how China’s gaming revolution is fueling its tech power

By Shaoyu Yuan, Dean's Fellow at the Division of Global Affairs, Rutgers University - Newark
Jun Xiang, Professor of Economics and Global Affairs, Rutgers University - Newark
The video game is helping China advance toward two strategic goals: bolstering domestic semiconductor production and putting Chinese culture on the global stage.The Conversation


