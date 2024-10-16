Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for Greek Journalists in Surveillance Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Newspapers on a kiosk at Omonoia square in Athens, Greece on October 19, 2022. © 2022 Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via AP Images In a win for media freedom in Greece, last week an Athens court dismissed a retaliatory defamation lawsuit against journalists. The case was brought by Grigoris Dimitriadis, the nephew of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, against reporters who published allegations of his involvement in a major surveillance scandal. The court ruling comes amid a growing trend in Greece of strategic lawsuits against public participation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High-potency cannabis use leaves a distinct mark on DNA – new research
~ Pobol y Cwm: BBC’s longest running TV soap celebrates 50 years on air
~ Vive L’impressionnisme! at the Van Gogh Museum: a compelling, eco-conscious celebration of impressionism
~ Threads: the harrowing 1984 BBC docudrama is back on our screens – scary but appropriate viewing for our uncertain times
~ In despair about Earth’s future? Look for green shoots
~ Autocratic nations are reaching across borders to silence critics – and so far nothing seems to stop them
~ Prison education is vital – but it is neglected and failing
~ The ‘bully cats’ bred to resemble American bully dogs and how fashion is creating mutant pet breeds
~ Presidential elections provide opportunities to teach about power, proportions and percentages
~ Coastal cities have a hidden vulnerability to storm-surge and tidal flooding − entirely caused by humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter